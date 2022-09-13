Fall on the Kanc-Sarah Eastman

"Fall on the Kanc," by Sarah Eastman, is among the works on display at Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association’s Main Street Art Gallery. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Autumn is here, and Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association’s Main Street Art Gallery new show “Harvest of the Arts” is displaying  images of why we love this season, including beautiful foliage on the Kanc, apple trees ready to be picked and a country path to be explored. The show runs for the months of September and October.

The current Residents Room artists are Sarah Eastman, John Girouard, Issac Rader, Barbara Perry, Jan Eskedal, John Girouard, Betty Flournoy Brown, Bruce Grubb and Kathleen Gilligan.

Afternoon Clouds-Bruce Grubb

"Afternoon Clouds," by Bruce Grubb, is among the works on display at Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association’s Main Street Art Gallery. (COURTESY PHOTO)

