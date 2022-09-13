CONWAY — Autumn is here, and Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association’s Main Street Art Gallery new show “Harvest of the Arts” is displaying images of why we love this season, including beautiful foliage on the Kanc, apple trees ready to be picked and a country path to be explored. The show runs for the months of September and October.
The current Residents Room artists are Sarah Eastman, John Girouard, Issac Rader, Barbara Perry, Jan Eskedal, John Girouard, Betty Flournoy Brown, Bruce Grubb and Kathleen Gilligan.
In the rest of the gallery are eight painters, four photographers and three fine crafters. New this show are the colorful, whimsical ceramic works of Fryeburg Maine artist Barbara Anderson.
Some pieces are useful bowls and platters and some are garden art but all will put a smile on your face.
The majority of artworks displayed are original paintings in all media with a wide range of price points and styles, from realistic to total abstraction.
For a more affordable choice, the gallery has numerous small artworks, boxes of cards, ceramic tiles, jewelry and matted prints.
The gallery is located in Norcross Place, adjacent to Sawyer River Trading Co. and is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Shop locally and support small businesses.
For more information, go to mwvarts.org or call (603) 356-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.