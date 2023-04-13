CONWAY — Come celebrate spring with the new show “April Love” at Main Street Art Gallery in Norcross Place in North Conway.
Spring is a time of renewal and our gallery has been renewed with freshly painted walls and a new hanging system. "The April Love" art show runs until the end of June. An opening reception is in the works so stay tuned.
The show is all about the sights, smells and sounds of spring: A spring marsh along the ocean, a rushing nearby waterfall, a hungry bear catching a fish for lunch and the calming effect of spring bulbs emerging from the ground.
The current residents room artists are Bill Fein, Sarah Eastman, John Girouard, Barbara Perry, Maryellen Moran, Karen Lord and Lucy Merrow. In the rest of the gallery are 20 fine artists and three fine crafters. There is a style of art that suits all tastes, from very realistic work to colorful expressive abstract art.
In this show, Mount Washington Arts Association welcomes Dot Seybold and Sabiana Walsh for their first time displaying their art in the gallery. Laura Guptill is now displaying her jewelry as well as her paintings. If you enjoy realism, check out Don Onusseit, Jim O’Donnell, Martha Aucoin and Sharon Allen.
Did you say you like watercolors? Barbara Perry, Sandi Poor and Rosemary Gerbutavich’s work are not to be missed. The collages of Sarah Eastman will surely lift your spirits this spring.
Photographers Karen Lord, Julie L’heureux and Ernie Hiscox each have a unique point of view when approaching a subject. Fine crafters offer a mix of artful and useful creations, including Barbara Anderson’s handmade clayworks, Maria Testa’s silk scarves and Debony Thorne’s glass jewelry, globes and trays. These are just a few of the talented artists and craftsmen whose work will be displayed.
The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
