CONWAY — Come celebrate spring with the new show “April Love” at Main Street Art Gallery in Norcross Place in North Conway.

Spring is a time of renewal and our gallery has been renewed with freshly painted walls and a new hanging system. "The April Love" art show runs until the end of June. An opening reception is in the works so stay tuned.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.