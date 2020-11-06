CONWAY — Back in Mount Washington Valley after 25 years of living in California and Hawaii, artists Rik Phillips and Jean Bradley invite the public to attend the opening of their new Skyforest Gallery Nov. 15 from 2 to 5 p.m.
The gallery is located at 407 White Mountain Highway in Conway, former home of the Conway Veterinary Hospital.
The sculpture work of Phillips has always had an element of whimsy. It may have been crazy flying machines or old steam boats, or even kinetic copper fountains that tip or move water along a path that would entertain.
His later works — larger, more serious metal sculptures — were stacked geometric shapes balanced to create a tension that the viewer felt would tumble and fall. These pieces were often used for public art projects. Phillips always enjoyed adding some type of whimsy to his pieces.
People still enjoy his large brass feather outside of Horsefeathers in downtown North Conway.
Barbara Streisand, Armand Hammer and Cargill and Donna McMillan are just a few of the people who collect Phillips’ work. His sculpture “IO” is a treasure in the state of New Hampshire. His work is also featured in the Museum of Modern Art in Hawaii and the Boston Children’s Museum. Articles on his work have appeared in The Mountain Ear, Boston Globe, Yankee magazine, Snow Country magazine and Better Homes and Gardens.
Bradley enjoys painting portraits of people and animals and close-up images in nature.
“People often comment in viewing my work that they feel the life force, the energy in the vibrant colors and movement. It’s my expression of the magic in nature,” she notes.
Bradley started out in the watercolor medium and for 25 years focused on honing the difficult skill of the medium. When she turned to acrylics, her art exploded with wonderful vibrant colors, unlike with watercolors, which she says tend to fade when they dry.
Bradley has been teaching acrylic and watercolor painting for 35 years. When she resided on Kauai for 10 years, she became celebrated for her contemporary paintings of palm trees. International Artist magazine featured her “Rhythm and Light” series in a 10-page article on her painting techniques and her “Voluptuous Papayas” painting on the cover. Bradley is published in several books, most recently a retrospective of her artwork by Railway Press.
Bradley is represented by two licensing companies, one in Jamaica and the other in New Orleans.
Bradley has studied with nationally acclaimed artists, including John Peisley, Lisa Forster, Stephen Quiller, as well as Peter Berg, a portrait artist. She has been the artist in residence at several galleries, actively involved in art associations, and the recipient of several awards for her paintings.
For more information, call Bradley at (760) 770-3777 or email artsouljean@gmail.com.
