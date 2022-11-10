CONWAY — The MWV Arts Association's Main Street Art Gallery will be highlighting the paintings of Jan Eskedal on Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. with an open house.
Eskedal is a retired high school art teacher from Massachusetts. She finds inspiration in the beauty of nature, especially the awe-inspiring scenery of New Hampshire.
Also a gardener, Eskedal enjoys capturing plants and flowers in her work. She paints in a variety of mediums including watercolors, oils and acrylics and also creates decoupage pins based on her paintings or by combining various collage elements. Most of her work is realistically rendered but she occasionally experiments with abstraction.
Whether in grand vistas or more intimate views, she displays contrasts and similarities to create visual tension while providing interest with detail, color, light, texture, atmosphere and surface quality of objects, all woven together in a visual tapestry. She works both en plein aire in various outdoor locations and in her studio in Silver Lake. Subjects may be from nature, memory or her imagination.
The public is welcome to meet the artist and enjoy the fine arts gallery . Refreshments will be served with random artsy giveaways. Main Street Art Gallery is located next to Sawyer River Trading Co., behind the Met Coffee House in North Conway Village.
