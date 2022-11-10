eskedal

Artist Jan Eskedal is seen at the MWV Arts Association gallery. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The MWV Arts Association's Main Street Art Gallery will be highlighting the paintings of Jan Eskedal on Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. with an open house.

Eskedal is a retired high school art teacher from Massachusetts. She finds inspiration in the beauty of nature, especially the awe-inspiring scenery of New Hampshire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.