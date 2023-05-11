JACKSON — Jackson Art Studio & Gallery, recently voted Best Art Gallery in New Hampshire by New Hampshire Magazine, will be celebrating with a new spring artwork.
“We are so happy and humbled by the readers of New Hampshire Magazine selecting our gallery as ‘Best of NH 2023’,” said Melanie Barash Levitt, owner of Jackson Art Studio and Gallery, as well as an accomplished, award-winning artist with a growing local and national reputation as a plein air artist.
The spring art show and sale will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14, with events going on through the weekend and continue weekends through the end of June on Saturdays and Sundays.
There will be never-before-seen fine art from over 30 local and nationally recognized artists. The work will reflect a range of mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, photography, ceramics, glass, wood turning, mosaics and mixed media.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, join Melanie for coffee and doughnuts and be among the first to see the spring art show.
From 1 to 2:30 p.m., a presentation will be given by Chris Muzerall regarding the work of his late mother and artist, Myke Morton. A selection of her work will be for sale.
Late afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m., the gallery will have a wine-and-cheese reception with many of the artists present. There will be a wine tasting from the Alpine Garden Winery
On Sunday, the gallery will salute Mother’s Day with the spring art show and morning mimosas.
Jackson Art Studio & Gallery, located at 155 Ridge Road in Jackson, has been in business for more than 15 years. In addition to exhibitions featuring over 30 local and nationally recognized artists, the studio offers art classes and workshops taught by award winning artists. There will be a series of plein air (outdoor) painting classes this summer.
For more information on the show or classes, go to jacksonartnh.com or call (603) 387-3463.
