LOVELL, Maine — When talented sculptor Joe Gray posted a photo on his Facebook of a snowy owl carved from solid white marble, he did not realize the excited responses he would receive.
In his post, Gray presented Henry the Snowy Owl, a sculpture designed to bring “peace, unity, and health to the land.” Henry was created with the intention that proceeds from the sale would be donated to a local food pantry.
Gray was inspired to help by his awareness that many people suffer from food insecurity and that “it would be great to raise some money through art.”
There was immediate interest in both the white marble snowy owl and the desire to contribute to a good cause.
Lynda Rasco of Harvest Gold Gallery in Center Lovell, Maine, saw Gray’s post and knew Henry the Snowy Owl was meant to roost in the gallery owned by her and her husband, Bill Rudd.
Within a few hours, a deal was made and Henry was destined for a new home in Center Lovell. Gray’s post garnered such interest that the artist had three possible buyers, including Rasco and Rudd.
The owl now at Harvest Gold is known as Henry II as the original was sold within two days of Gray first introducing the sculpture to social media. A substantial donation to a food pantry near the artist’s hometown was made through the purchase of Henry II. Rasco and Rudd are so happy to be a part of a project that involves art while also giving back to the community.
Henry II is on display at Harvest Gold Gallery. Carved from solid white marble, the statue is roughly 15 to 16 inches tall, 8 inches across, and 6 to 7 inches deep. It weighs approximately 80 pounds.
Rasco and Rudd invite you to come see this wonderful addition to the gallery.
The gallery, located at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, is open daily. Call (207) 925-6502 for hours.
Henry the Snowy Owl can also be viewed on the Gallery website at harvestgoldgallery.com.
