LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery in Center Lovell, Maine, will be holding its next plein air event on Aug. 8 feauring Maine-based oil painter, Kristen Dill.
Dill uses oil and watercolor paint to capture the ephemeral quality of nature. Focusing mostly on organic shapes, she layers vibrant color to intensify the viewers awareness. Kristen paints in response either to a visual stimulus, such as a unique color or shape, or to an emotion.
“My favorite way to paint is plein air, which means outdoors,” Dill said. “I love to capture in paint a fleeting moment. Standing at my easel outside I see shafts of light hit the White Mountains or play on a flower.”
Dill says painting outdoors at Harvest Gold Gallery will be a highlight of the summer.
“It is a beautiful spot but it’s the wonderful clients and patrons stopping by that make it such a memorable experience.”
For more information, call the gallery at (207) 925-6502 or go to harvestgoldgallery.com.
