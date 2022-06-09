LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine, is celebrating is 25th anniversary. Owners and jewelers Lynda Rasco and Bill Rudd have been working this past winter on creating new, original jewelry which is now on display.
The gallery will be hosting its first plein Air Paint Out of 2022 starring Maine artist Tom Merriam starting at 10 a.m. and going until around 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, Merriam is the perfect artist to kick off the gallery’s 25th summer as his artistic ability goes far beyond painting.
Merriam is a lifelong artist, award winning wood carver, children’s book author and illustrator, storyteller, poet, and musician. He is also a self-taught watercolorist who studied under George Carpenter, the last member of the Whiskey Watercolor Association.
Nature inspires much of Merriam's art. Maine’s Inland Fisheries and Wildlife department has even commissioned Merriam’s art. On June 12, Merriam will also be answering questions and chatting about his approach to plein air painting
With more than 200 American artists and craftsmen, a third of the artist being local and 100 percent of the tourmaline being locally sourced, Harvest Gold Gallery was awarded the title of Best Gallery in Maine by Yankee Magazine.
Rudd believes “when art invokes an opinion it has done its job.” With every piece of art in the gallery hand picked by Rasco and Rudd, the art displayed in here gets the job done well.
The walls, shelves, and display cases inside the gallery are full of a vast array of fine art, museum quality glass work, traditionally made woodwork; and of course, the remarkable jewelry made with ethically sourced and local materials.
The gallery also has beautiful, lush gardens kept by Rudd. These gardens provide an excellent display for outdoor art such as rock and metal sculptures, garden decorations, and wind chimes. All of which is backed by a breathtaking view of Kezar lake surrounded by the White Mountains.
Rasco’s love for jewelry making began when she was a child. Her passion grew as she did, as a young adult she studied rigorously at the DeCordova Museum School, the Massachusetts College of Art, the Portland School of Art and the Gemological Institute of America. Now, she is a certified gemologist who creates stunning, beautifully set rings, bracelets, earrings and pendants, many of which are decorated with gemstones.
Rudd specializes in using traditional goldsmithing techniques, such as hammering- to create award-winning, flexible earrings and bracelets. They have been creating handmade gold jewelry together since 1984.
For more information, call (207) 925-6502 or email harvestgoldjewelry.com. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.