LOVELL, Maine — "Time flies when you're having fun" and with Harvest Gold Gallery celebrating its 25th birthday this year that quote couldn’t be more true.
It started on a snowy eve of Christmas Eve 25 years ago when Bill Rudd and Lynda Rasco began to dismantle their jewelry making set up to move into what is know as Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine.
In the years prior to having the gallery, Rasco and Rudd primarily sold their jewelry at art shows and wholesale shows all around the northeast and the whole country.
Their jewelry was carried in various galleries and jewelry shops across the country and abroad.
“When we started the business we traveled the country to sell our jewelry and meet the people who supported us," Rasco said. "Now after 25 years, we are blessed that people come to us to purchase our jewelry and trust us with their family treasure.”
When the couple first opened the gallery, it was exclusively only Harvest Gold jewelry, as the years went by they opened up to select artists and craftsmen. Soon, the walls, tables and gardens were filled with fine paintings, glass, sculptures and, of course, Rasco and Rudd's stunning jewelry.
All their gems are ethically sourced, many of them, like tourmaline, come from Maine and all of their jewelry handmade in their shop in the gallery in Center Lovell.
Rasco is a certified gemologist and master jeweler. In her years of studying, she attended DeCordova Museum School, the Massachusetts College of Art, the Portland School of Art and the Gemological Institute of America.
Rudd has studied as both a goldsmith and silversmith, he has won an international award placing his flexible, anticlastic design as a sample of fine gold jewelry from America.
Rasco works often with upcycling pieces of jewelry that have been passed down through families or loved ones.
Upcycling can include anything from melting down an old sterling silver spoon with sentimental value and turning it into a pendant to extracting the gems from multiple family rings and turning it into a bracelet that beautifully displays the stones.
"We are in the business of selling love," Rasco said. Artist pour their hearts into the products they make, people pour their love into gifts they get to give, we upcycle family treasures from loved ones into something new.”
Rasco and Rudd would like to thank everyone from the artists, to customers, to miners, and beyond for supporting and making the gallery the amazing place it is today.
Stop by the gallery to see all the fine arts, crafts and handmade jewelry in store or go to harvestgoldgallery.com. The gallery is open seven days a week.
If you are traveling a long, distance, call ahead at (207)925-6502.
