Lynda Rasco and Bill Rudd-Harvest Gold Gallery

Lynda Rasco and Bill Rudd during the early days of Harvest Gold Gallery in Center Lovell, Maine. The gallery is celebrating its 25th birthday. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — "Time flies when you're having fun" and with Harvest Gold Gallery celebrating its 25th birthday this year that quote couldn’t be more true.

It started on a snowy eve of Christmas Eve 25 years ago when Bill Rudd and Lynda Rasco began to dismantle their jewelry making set up to move into what is know as Harvest Gold Gallery at 1082 Main St. in Center Lovell, Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.