CONWAY — This winter, artist Kristy Foster Carbone and Green Mountain Conservation Group will be hosting “Found Art: Recycled Plastic Sculpture,” an art class and scientific exploration opportunity for kids focused on plastic.
The class will be held in the Conway Public Library multipurpose room every other Thursday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The program is part of Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Less Plastic Initiative, which expanded in 2021 thanks to two grants by the Dorr Foundation and NH Moose Plate Conservation Grant Fund.
This past year, Green Mountain Conservation Group piloted microplastics research and educational programs across the Ossipee Watershed with local camps and schools and compiled a guide on plastic education including lesson plans and projects for grades K-12 to be used by educators.
In the “Found Art: Recycled Plastic Sculpture” program, students will design and build unique mixed media creatures using recycled plastic materials and other bits and pieces of the “unimportant” fragments we find in our daily lives. Some examples of subjects to work from for creatures are animals, birds, trees, people, houses or cars. The finished artwork will be hung in the teen section of the library for the public to view.
Green Mountain Conservation Group will be leading activities centered around the impact of single use plastics on the environment as part of the Less Plastic Initiative.
Activities include using microscopes to view microplastics and analyzing how much plastic is used in day to day life through science activities and experiments.
The class will meet every other week starting on Jan. 13, and is limited to 15 students.
To register for the class, contact Green Mountain Conservation Group at education2@gmcg.org.
