NORWAY, Maine — The Western Maine Art Group begins its autumn season with a First Friday Reception on Oct. 1 from 5-7 p.m. The reception will be held at the Main Street Gallery, 426 Main St., in Norway.
The featured artist of the month at Main Street Gallery is Deb Deshon. Oils and pastels are her favorite mediums. In addition to canvas art, Deshon has created several large murals and illustrated two children’s books.
Deshon grew up on a farm in Norway. She and her six siblings had the good fortune of being raised with numerous horses and ponies as well as all the typical farm animals. She started drawing at a young age; she particularly enjoyed drawing and painting her beloved equine companions.
Deshon developed a passion for endurance racing. She enjoyed the training, 100-mile races, team effort and exhilaration of crossing the finish line.
The sport of endurance horse racing took her all over the world as both competitor and crew member. Deshon began to focus on her artwork, taking lessons locally and afar. She took classes in architecture, drafting and design, construction estimating and real estate.
The Western Maine Art Group exhibits the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in Western Maine.
The Main Street Gallery is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
