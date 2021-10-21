FRYEBURG, Maine — Beginning in October, Fryeburg Academy's Goldberg Gallery in Fryeburg, Maine, will host the work of Isaac Rader.
Rader, a 2013 graduate of Fryeburg Academy, received his bachelor of arts degree from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., and has studied at the center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction.
He is a member of the Mount Washington Valley Art Association and has shown at many local venues throughout the Mount Washington Valley.
Rader has drawn almost daily since grade school and credits all of his current artistic skill to his elementary school art teacher, giving him guidance on how to draw in perspective around the age of 11.
Rader spends most of his time drawing — either the scenic landscapes all around him or the megastructures of science fiction that intrigue him. He also enjoys working on commissions for houses or beloved pets. His artwork utilizes photos and sketches and then digitally enhances them with color, creating vibrant and unique pieces that often lean towards the surreal.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the gallery is not open to the general public.
To learn more about the artist, go to doghouseart.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.