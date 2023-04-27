CONWAY — Here’s a chance to have a delicious meal and give to a worthy cause. The Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association will be holding a Dine to Donate at Black Cap Grille in North Conway on Thursday, May 11. The restaurant will generously donate a portion of their sales from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Black Cap Grille is a local’s favorite restaurant located at 1498 White Mt Highway, in the REI complex. Their decor is contemporary, casual and upscale and their extensive menu offers burgers, soups and salads to fine dining options.

