CONWAY — Here’s a chance to have a delicious meal and give to a worthy cause. The Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association will be holding a Dine to Donate at Black Cap Grille in North Conway on Thursday, May 11. The restaurant will generously donate a portion of their sales from 5 to 9 p.m.
The Black Cap Grille is a local’s favorite restaurant located at 1498 White Mt Highway, in the REI complex. Their decor is contemporary, casual and upscale and their extensive menu offers burgers, soups and salads to fine dining options.
The MWV Arts Association is a non-profit art organization that began in the 1960s whose mission is to help artists develop their skills, learn and share ideas while displaying and selling their artwork.
The MWVAA also encourages the appreciation of art of the Mount Washington Valley, both past and present. Main Street Art Gallery in Norcross Place and the second floor of the Met Coffee House in North Conway Village are its two main venues. Art in the Park is their signature event in August.
Arts Association volunteers will be at an information table with a breakfast gift basket and art prints to raffle off. So come on down to enjoy a delicious meal, give to a worthy cause and maybe win a prize.
For more information about the event, call Barbara Perry at (603) 662-4554. For more information go to mwvarts.org.
