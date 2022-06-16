"The Presidential Range from Slopeside," by Phyllis Tracy, will be among the painting on display during the "From the Mountains to the Sea" show at the Seacoast Artist Association in Exeter. (COURTESY PHOTO)
EXETER — Conway artist Phyllis Tracy show "From the Mountains to the Sea" will be display at the Seacoast Artist Association at 130 Water St. in Exeter through June 26.
"I am constantly inspired by the wonders of nature and the joy of childhood moments of discovery," Tracy said of her show "I like to pay close attention to the innate beauty of the world and find the extraordinary in the ordinary. Painting gives me that quietude to express and bring to the canvas my individual interpretation of nature and childhood wonderment."
Tracy grew up in Marblehead, Mass., so the love of ocean and seaside life was her inspiration for her painting. The coves and marshes of the East Coast are some of her favorite go-to places when she feel the need to create.
Phyllis graduated from Massachusetts College of Art with a bachelor's of fine art in art education and painting and began her art journey as a public school Art Teacher. She then provided color consultations at her company Faux Finishing and Mural Painting.
She used those skills to develop her current business of more than 20 years, Phyllis Tracy Interiors, where she often treats interior space as if it were her canvas, having the spaces flow seamlessly through use of color, pattern or spacial design.
The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. All artwork is for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.