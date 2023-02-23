Jeri Swenson’s Back Yard

Jeri Swenson’s “Back Yard” is among the paintings on display at MWV Arts Association’s current show, “A Chill in the Air,” on the second floor of the Met Coffeehouse in North Conway Village. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — “A Chill in the Air” is MWV Arts Association’s current show on the second floor of the Met Coffeehouse in North Conway Village, on display until the end of April. The show features eight New England painters, both local and regional, displaying scenes reflecting the beauty of the season.

The artists include Maryellen Moran, Jeri Swenson, Bruce Grubb, Rob Nye, Sharon Allen, JP Goodwin,Olivia Horigan and James O’Donnell. All paintings in the show are original and many depict New England landscapes, seascapes, wildlife and still lifes.

