Jeri Swenson’s “Back Yard” is among the paintings on display at MWV Arts Association’s current show, “A Chill in the Air,” on the second floor of the Met Coffeehouse in North Conway Village. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — “A Chill in the Air” is MWV Arts Association’s current show on the second floor of the Met Coffeehouse in North Conway Village, on display until the end of April. The show features eight New England painters, both local and regional, displaying scenes reflecting the beauty of the season.
The artists include Maryellen Moran, Jeri Swenson, Bruce Grubb, Rob Nye, Sharon Allen, JP Goodwin,Olivia Horigan and James O’Donnell. All paintings in the show are original and many depict New England landscapes, seascapes, wildlife and still lifes.
The style of these artists varies greatly and spans realism to abstraction. Each has a unique interpretation of the subject, use of color and application of the medium. There is something for everyone to enjoy. All artworks are for sale through the coffeehouse.
Many visitors comment about the many talented artists in our area and the reasonable prices for such talent. For example, just take a look at local artist Grubb’s “Winter Song” depicting the ocean in winter. It will surely chill you to the bone. Swenson’s “Back Yard” shows the beautiful shadow patterns of the trees with backlit sun. And if you are a snow enthusiast, Goodwin’s “First Tracks” will surely be familiar to you.
The Met show will run until the end of April. The coffeehouse is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, go to mwvarts.org or leave a message at (603) 356-2787.
