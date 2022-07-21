Wonders of Water

The Traveling "Wonders of Water" banner displayed at the Madison Library last fall. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group is inviting local artists of all ages and inclinations to join in the third annual “Wonders of Water”community art exhibition to raise awareness and appreciation for the importance of clean water.

This year’s exhibition will be hosted virtually online and printed on a large outdoor traveling banner to be displayed at libraries and businesses across seven towns. Participating artists will have the opportunity to sell their artwork and donate proceeds to Green Mountain Conservation Group.

