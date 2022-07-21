EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group is inviting local artists of all ages and inclinations to join in the third annual “Wonders of Water”community art exhibition to raise awareness and appreciation for the importance of clean water.
This year’s exhibition will be hosted virtually online and printed on a large outdoor traveling banner to be displayed at libraries and businesses across seven towns. Participating artists will have the opportunity to sell their artwork and donate proceeds to Green Mountain Conservation Group.
Artists of all ages anywhere in the world are invited to celebrate all things water through art, poetry, performances, and any other creative expressions. For instructions on submitting artwork, go to gmcg.org/wonders-of-water-art-exhibition. Artists working in all media are encouraged to apply. The deadline to submit artwork is Monday, Aug. 15.
Submit your art digitally by email to info@gmcg.org. Include in your email: name; telephone number; title of artwork; medium; date of completion; and anything short that you would like to share about your piece.
If you cannot email your digital artwork you may submit a burned CD or USB memory device through the mail to Green Mountain Conservation Group at PO Box 95 Effingham, NH 03882. Digital art (photos, poetry, performances, etc.) may be submitted any time now through Monday, Aug. 15.
Physical artwork submissions can be digitized by Green Mountain Conservation Group staff if you cannot do so yourself. Physical artwork can be brought to the office at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 8 through 12. A staff member will take a digital photo of your work. If your work is for sale or if you would like to donate the piece/sale of the piece to Green Mountain Conservation Group, indicate asking price and your contact information for the buyer to reach you directly.
All subject matter must be related to the theme of water and it is the sole discretion of the curator to determine which works are accepted into the exhibition (both digital and physical).
Participants are encouraged to consider three questions prior to creating their work or selecting work from their portfolios. The intent is to be accessible to all ages yet provocative in ways that will spark inspiration among all involved:
1. What effect does water have on you? How does it make you feel?
2. During your lifetime, have you noticed any changes in the water around you?
3. What would a day in your life be like without safe water to drink or without clean water in which to bathe or swim?
The “WOW” art exhibition was created by Green Mountain Conservation Group as an opportunity to examine the relationship between people and water, whether it be salt or fresh water.
This exhibition will explore the myriad ways that water influences our lives and celebrate the beauty of water in the world around us. Green Mountain Conservation Group hopes to spur creativity among participating artists while reminding everyone of their daily, inseparable and indispensable relationship with water.
This process of creation can be, for both participants and observers, a chance to explore the ways that water influences their lives, and to recognize its importance as a source of personal and community sustenance, spiritual enrichment, and beauty.
Local organizations and businesses are invited to participate as project partners and have the option of hosting the traveling banner for public display. Their names and logos will also be displayed on the traveling banner.
Past year’s partners promoting the “WOW” exhibition have included: Chocorua Lake Conservancy; Effingham Library; Sandwich Library; Madison Library; Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth; and the Conway Library.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is seeking more partners for 2022 and if you would like to help promote the event or hang the banner at your local business or organization, write to info@gmcg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.