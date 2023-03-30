EFFINGHAM — Effingham Public Library at 30 Town House Road in Effingham will host local artist and environmentalist Blair Folts as the artist of the month during the month of April. The public is invited to view the prints and paintings with the artist at an opening reception in the library on Thursday, April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Folts is an artist and environmental activist living in the Ossipee Watershed. Her work is inspired by nature and her connection to the earth. She is passionate about adventuring to remote areas in search of natural mysteries which she refers to as “landscapeness.”
After graduating from the University of Maine with a degree in English and art, Folts attended the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, where she pursued a graduate degree in painting and printmaking.
Though she considers herself a painter first, Folts is also deeply connected to the printmaking process. She approaches printmaking as she does her painting and combines many layers of ink and many passes through the press in order to create the finished prints.
Using printmaking this way, Folts depicts the layers of time and presents how change is impacting the culture and the environment in the 21st century. She had her first major show in 1991 at the Currier Museum of Art where she had the opportunity to exhibit paintings, prints and an environmental installation about Acid Rain. Since then she has exhibited across New England and has shown internationally in Canada, China and Italy.
An ardent conservationist, Folts is also the founder and was executive director of the Green Mountain Conservation Group, a seven-town conservation group located in the Ossipee Watershed in New Hampshire from 1998 until 2020. Her experiences with both her environmental work and her art have pointed to her strong connection with the natural world.
“My creative inspiration begins through being outside and sketching the natural world even if the final work is later abstracted into huge canvases or alternative dance performance,” Folts said.
The prints and paintings on display in the Effingham Library combine historic images from the town as well as local environmental issues.
Using the technique of paper lithography, Folts captures different time periods on one print to remind us of the layers of time and our roles in stewardship of our natural resources. The Effingham images bring to light questions of sustainable forestry.
The display of the prints and paintings of artist Folts is just one of many enriching activities taking place this spring in the newly refurbished Effingham Public Library.
The artwork will be on display throughout the month at the library. The library is open Tuesday and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.