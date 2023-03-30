Blair Folts

Local artist and environmentalist Blair Folts will be the artist of the month for April at Effingham Public Library. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EFFINGHAM — Effingham Public Library at 30 Town House Road in Effingham will host local artist and environmentalist Blair Folts as the artist of the month during the month of April. The public is invited to view the prints and paintings with the artist at an opening reception in the library on Thursday, April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Folts is an artist and environmental activist living in the Ossipee Watershed. Her work is inspired by nature and her connection to the earth. She is passionate about adventuring to remote areas in search of natural mysteries which she refers to as “landscapeness.”

Blair Folts art

Print art by Blair Folts. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.