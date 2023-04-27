The Tiny Art Show

"The Tiny Art Show,” featuring original 3-inch-by-3-inch works by Brett School students, will be taking place at ArtWorks Gallery of the Chocorua Creative Arts Center. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CHOCORUA — ArtWorks Gallery of the Chocorua Creative Arts Center will be presenting its first “The Tiny Art Show.” More than 100 Brett School students grades four through eight are busy at work creating original 3-inch-by-3-inch works of art for exhibit at the gallery.

A kick off reception to open the season will be on Friday, May 5, at 132 White Mountain Highway in Chocorua Village where the featured artists will be these students. Come meet them as well as member artists from 5 to 7 p.m. to share refreshments, conversation, the arts and spring.

