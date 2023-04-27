CHOCORUA — ArtWorks Gallery of the Chocorua Creative Arts Center will be presenting its first “The Tiny Art Show.” More than 100 Brett School students grades four through eight are busy at work creating original 3-inch-by-3-inch works of art for exhibit at the gallery.
A kick off reception to open the season will be on Friday, May 5, at 132 White Mountain Highway in Chocorua Village where the featured artists will be these students. Come meet them as well as member artists from 5 to 7 p.m. to share refreshments, conversation, the arts and spring.
This community art project is funded in part by local grant money, sponsored and facilitated by the co-op artists at ArtWorks in cooperation with Tamworth KA Brett School's art teacher, Angela Driscoll.
Exhibit space will be made at the gallery throughout May to show each entry by a student.
ArtWorks Gallery, the co-op venue of the Chocorua Creative Arts Center, is where we exhibit and sell art and fine craft items, the work of our three dozen member artists and artisans. The gallery also offers workshops in photography, fiber, glass, journal creation, pencil and watercolor painting. Look for workshop and Friday Painters schedules at chocoruaartworks.com or come by to delve into the arts yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.