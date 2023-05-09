Bruce Grubb-Sunrise in KBP

“Sunrise in KBP,” by Bruce Grubb will be featured at the Main Street Art Gallery’s open house on Saturday, May 13. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The MWV Arts Association’s Main Street Art Gallery at 16 Norcross Circle in North Conway will be holding an open house on Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

The current show titled “April Love” will run through the end of June. The open house will give visitors a chance to meet the artists, view the variety of fine art and crafts, and enjoy some food, drink and lots of cheer.

