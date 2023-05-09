CONWAY — The MWV Arts Association’s Main Street Art Gallery at 16 Norcross Circle in North Conway will be holding an open house on Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.
The current show titled “April Love” will run through the end of June. The open house will give visitors a chance to meet the artists, view the variety of fine art and crafts, and enjoy some food, drink and lots of cheer.
For nearly a decade, Main Street Art Gallery has been showcasing artists from New England who are locally and nationally known, high-quality fine artists and fine craftsmen, in a convenient North Conway Village location.
Among the resident artists for this show are Bill Fein, Maryellen Moran, Sarah Eastman, Barbara Perry, John Girouard, Lucy Merrow and Karen Lord, where you will see paintings in all mediums, subjects and style as well as photography, including many that have been creatively computer enhanced.
In the rest of the gallery are Dot Seybold and Fabiana Walsh, first-time artists to the gallery. Laura Guptill is displaying her jewelry as well as her acrylic paintings.
Among local artists are Bruce Grubb, Laura Thomson, Jeri Swenson and Phyllis Tracy. Realistic artists include Don Onusseit, Jim O’Donnell, Martha Aucoin and Sharon Allen. Watercolorists include Barbara Perry, Rosemary Gerbutavich and Sandi Poor.
Sarah Eastman is showing her pastels and collages. Ernie Hiscox, Eric Gillette and Julie L’heuruex round out the photographers. Check out the colorful expressive paintings of Jean Bradley — don’t let her black bear scare you! The fine crafters include Barbara Anderson’s clayworks, Maria Testa’s silk scarves and Debony Thorne’s glasswork.
The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
