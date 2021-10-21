CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Arts Association will be holding its annual meeting on Sunday, Nov. 14, in the basement conference room of Pope Memorial Library in North Conway, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Artist Deborah Snow will be the featured artist/speaker at the meeting.
Following a brief business meeting, Snow will be discussing color in painting, an essential topic for most fine artists. She will talk about color theory, limiting colors in your paintings and what makes colors vibrate.
Snow has been the Color Matcher in Chief at MWV Screen Printers for 30 years. The business was sold in 2019 when Snow continued pursuing her own art. She works in many mediums — watercolor, acrylics, oils and pen and ink — in addition to her graphic designs.
She is a prize-winning artist, including winning first place in Settlers Green plein air contest in 2019 as well as winning Halloween costume design awards over the years. Her works can be seen throughout the valley at the Met Coffee House and the Main Street Art Gallery.
Before beginning her own work as an artist, Snow learned about color from her artist mother.
“I love how color can take your breath away and am still fascinated with the science of how color works and even fools us,” Snow said.
The public is welcome to attend this meeting, whether you are a member or not.
Light refreshments will be served.
For more information about the arts association, go to mwvarts.org.
