CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association will be featuring Lucy Merrow for the month of October at the Met Coffee House at Settlers Green in North Conway.
Lucy Merrow is a member in good standing in the Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association and has been painting since the age of 9 when she learned to mix colors from a Belgian artist. Later, while a student at the University of New Hampshire, she was fortunate to study art in courses with John Hatch. She has taken many community art classes and recently a drawing series with the MWV Arts Association.
Merrow likes to paint landscapes, buildings and local scenes. The colors and shadows in nature are constantly changing and she delights in capturing their beauty in scenes familiar to people who live and vacation in the area. Her medium is oil on canvas and finds enjoyment and satisfaction in especially fine brushwork to create realistic details.
Merrow is also an organic gardener, each year growing a yard full of bountiful vegetables as well as colorful flowers.
If you would like to commission a painting, you may reach Merrow at lucymerrow7@gmail.com.
For more information about the MWV Arts Association, go to mwvarts.org.
For more information on the Met Coffee House, go to metropolitancoffeehouse.com.
