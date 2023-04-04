CONWAY — The 51st annual Art in the Park will be returning to the south end of Schouler Park in North Conway Village at the North Conway Community Center on Aug. 5 and 6. This two day art show is the signature event of the Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association. Fine artists and craftspeople are invited to sign up.

The art show traditionally attracts visitors for the weekend who come to admire the talent of these artists and buy a treasure of their own. Approximately 60 artists from all over New England will be represented in all media of painting, photography, sculpture and mixed media. It's a perfect opportunity to sell you original art and prints.

