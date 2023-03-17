The cast and crew of the Young Producers Guild's production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” which opened Friday, March 17, at the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Young Producers Guild, a teen-run branch of Arts in Motion Theater Co., is presenting its second production, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a comedic reimagining of the origins of Peter Pan.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” which opened Friday, March 17, at Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School in North Conway, with additional performances on March 18, 19, 25 and 26, centers on Molly Aster (Isabelle Frechette), the impetuous and daring daughter of Lord Aster (Abbott Sherlock), who is on a mission to protect a mysterious trunk.
A decoy trunk is placed on the ship The Wasp with Lord Aster. The real trunk is on the ship Neverland. Lord Astor leaves Molly to guard it with her nanny Mrs. Bumbrake (Alex Sweeney).
Pirates, led by Black Stash (Jacob Young) and his second-in-command, Smee, (Elias Sawyer) have taken over The Wasp and give chase to Neverland when they discover the ruse.
Neverland is captained by the cruel Bill Shank (Nola Bradeen) who has three orphans on board, Prentiss (Keira Innes), Ted (Boden Frechette) and a nameless orphan referred to as Boy (Beckett Clark). After following the sailor Alf (Andrew Frounier Charlie Nourse), Molly discovers the orphans and helps them to find food.
Eventually Molly and the orphans make it to an island with the trunk and must defend it until they get it to Lord Aster. On the island, they encounter the native Mollusks, who speak almost exclusively in Italian culinary terms because their leader Fighting Prawn (Kayla Simmons-Castellanos in a humorous performance) was a kitchen slave in an English home.
While not a musical, “Peter and the Starcatcher” does have a few musical numbers scattered throughout, most notably the laugh-out-loud funny “Mermaid Outta Me,” which describes how the mysterious contents of the trunk have transformed fish into mermaids.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” is based on a children's novel by humorist Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, and adapted for the stage by Rick Elice. Barry’s humor is retained in the play with witty one-liners throughout and absurdist touches such as the Mollusks language and Black Stash’s tendency to mix up words.
The script is also clever in how it slowly introduces the elements of the Peter Pan lore, with Boy transforming into Peter by the end of the play. Ted refers to Molly as “Mother,” the orphans are called lost boys, Molly tells the orphans a story, and we see the origins of the giant crocodile, Tinkerbell and Captain Hook.
Director Frounier and assistant director Ava Frechette have cast the show well. This is a funny group of performers. Young, in particular, is clearly having fun hamming it up as Black Stash, who tries to present himself as intimidating, but is clearly an imbecile. Young has good comedic chemistry with Sawyer’s Smee.
Innes also gets some big laughs as the self-proclaimed leader of the trio of orphans. She is a natural comedic performer and banters well with Boden Frechette’s perpetually hungry Ted.
Bradeen also amuses in dual parts as Bill Slank and Hawking Clam, the vapid son of Fighting Prawn. As Hawking Clam, Bradeen is constantly carrying around a Starbucks drink, a prop she works for all its worth.
A subplot involving the romance between Mrs. Bumbrake and Alf also earns laughs and Sweeney and Nourse are cute together.
Similar to her performance in the title role of M&D Playhouse’s “Matilda.” Isabelle Frechette is able to project confidence and fearlessness and has good chemistry with the entire cast. Her growing with Boy/Peter is believable and endearing.
Clark makes for a captivating and likable Peter and makes the transition from a removed orphan to a hero compelling. He does a good job of showing Peter’s hurt and frustration with adults.
Given the source material, it’s fitting that “Peter and the Starcatcher” has been mounted by teens with only minor guiding hands from adults. The young cast and crew have done a good job developing a cute, charming and entertaining production.
