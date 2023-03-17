3-27-2023 Peter and the Starcatcher

The cast and crew of the Young Producers Guild's production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” which opened Friday, March 17, at the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Young Producers Guild, a teen-run branch of Arts in Motion Theater Co., is presenting its second production, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a comedic reimagining of the origins of Peter Pan.

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” which opened Friday, March 17, at Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School in North Conway, with additional performances on March 18, 19, 25 and 26, centers on Molly Aster (Isabelle Frechette), the impetuous and daring daughter of Lord Aster (Abbott Sherlock), who is on a mission to protect a mysterious trunk.

