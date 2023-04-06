WOLFEBORO — The Village Players, located at 51 Glendon St. in Wolfeboro, will be presenting the play "Extremities," by William Mastrosimone, Friday and Saturday, April 7 and April 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m.

"Extremities" is a serious exploration of sexual assault. Marjorie (Jeannie LeGrow) is assaulted in her home by Raul (Lawrence Goodrow), a man who seemed to appear from thin air. However, Marjorie fights back and is able to capture her assailant and tie him up.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.