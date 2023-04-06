WOLFEBORO — The Village Players, located at 51 Glendon St. in Wolfeboro, will be presenting the play "Extremities," by William Mastrosimone, Friday and Saturday, April 7 and April 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m.
"Extremities" is a serious exploration of sexual assault. Marjorie (Jeannie LeGrow) is assaulted in her home by Raul (Lawrence Goodrow), a man who seemed to appear from thin air. However, Marjorie fights back and is able to capture her assailant and tie him up.
When Marjorie's two roommates (Patricia–Emily Judkins and Terri–Toni Urquhart) return, they argue about what to do. Should they punish Raul themselves? Should they call the police? They have control over the rapist and they must consider the extremes of human behavior: mercy, hatred, torture, compassion, and violence. Audience members are challenged to explore their own feelings, prejudices and fears regarding sexual assault in our culture.
There will be a “talkback” after the Friday, March 31 show. If you’d like, stay for a short discussion about the play with Kristyn Bernier, whose almost 30 years of police experience, including 26 years with the Portsmouth Police Department, has focused on sexual and domestic violence and Brianne Deyermond, an experienced Victim Advocate also with the Portsmouth Police Department.
"Extremities" is directed by Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi, with Christian Boudman as assistant director and is sponsored by Linda’s Flowers in Wolfeboro.
Due to the serious nature of the subject matter and the adult language and situations, "Extremities" is not suitable for children.
Tickets are $18 and can be purchase at village-players.com, Black’s Paper Store or at the door. Box office opens one hour before the show. Seating opens 30 minutes before the show.
Tickets purchased online will be held at the box office.
Please check the current COVID policy before coming to the show.
