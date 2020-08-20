WOLFEBORO — The Village Players Theater in Wolfeboro had a busy 2020 planned, but four stage shows and 12 monthly movie weekends, had to be fall to the wayside when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
While the live in-person productions were halted, Village Players member Emily Judkins began searching for a way to get her theater fix and brought a proposal to the board of directors for an online production.
With the board’s approval, The Village Players Black Box Theater was born. An hour of sketches can be enjoyed from your home on Friday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m.
“I got the idea from the NoWhere Comedy Club,” said Judkins, a resident of Barnstead who has been a part of the Village Players for the past year. “It’s been wonderful the last few months being able to attend live stand-up comedy shows from home.”
Judkins scoured the web for a few short shows that the Village Players could use for black box performances and came up with a pair of Abbott and Costello sketches from a radio show in 1944, an adaptation of the Grimm’s fairytale “Cat and Mouse in Partnership,” “Naughty List” by Maine playwright Robert LeBlanc and “Spading” and “Television Man” by Australian author Alex Broun.
The cast includes the return of a couple of actors to the Village Players “stage,” Tom Bickford and Peter Moses. Familiar faces over the last few years are also included in Anna Jortikka, Andrew Long and Joshua Spaulding and there’s even a couple of newcomers in Amelia Bickford and Jennifer Schaffner.
Those looking to be a part of this online experience are invited to go to village-players.com to find the links to make a donation. Once that is complete, you will receive an email with a link to the Zoom meeting where you can watch the show starting at 7 p.m. on the night you choose.
The audience is encouraged to unmute their computers and laugh along with the action. Judkins notes that the Village Players will have ways to monitor the Zoom meeting to avoid distractions for the cast and the audience.
“The zoom meeting will have a waiting room, and when the house opens, the person working as the house manager will compare the names in the waiting room against those who reached out for tickets. This will help ensure we don't get zoom bombed,” Judkins said. “During the show we will have a few people as ushers keeping an eye on the sound levels and if an audience member has loud and distracting background noise, the usher will mute them.”
While the theater will remain dark for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Judkins hopes to do these types of shows again to help keep people entertained while safely on their couch.
The Village Players’ 2020 season, which included Neil Simon’s “Broadway Bound,” “Laughing Stock,” “The Sound of Music” “The Nutcracker” have been moved to 2021.
Go to village-players.com for the links and any updates on the theater.
