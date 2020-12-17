CONWAY — M&D at the Historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway, in conjunction with White Mountains Pride, is seeking a variety of actors for an upcoming virtual reading of "Standing On Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays."
The reading will be recorded to be streamed on Feb. 13, 2021, for one night only as a virtual Valentine's Day fundraiser for both organizations. All rehearsals and the actual recording will be done remotely.
Since this piece is a collection of nine short plays, there are close to 23 roles to be cast. M&D is seeking a diverse group of performers of various types over the age of 18. M&D continues to support representation, so due to the themes of this piece, LGBTQIA+ actors are highly encouraged to audition.
M&D will only be accepting video submissions. Send your headshot and resume to Artistic Director Mark Sickler at artdirector@mdplayhouse.com, along with two contrasting monologues (comedy/drama) not to exceed three minutes in total length. There will be no in-person auditions.
This is also open to AEA performers, but it is as unpaid opportunity.
All submissions must be received no later than Dec, 25. For more information or any questions, contact Mark Sickler at the above email address.
