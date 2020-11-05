CONWAY — M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse will be presenting virtual reading of "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens.
M&D hopes to engage as many community members as interested to join in the effort to create some Christmas magic in Mount Washington Valley.
The theater company is seeking readers and/or actors to participate in this project. Recordings will be made via computer so a computer with internet connection is required.
Readers will be asked to familiarize themselves with a portion of the story, prepare a setting with appropriate décor and adequate front lighting, and wear appropriate clothing to evoke "A Christmas Carol" in Mount Washington Valley. Anyone interested in reading will be recorded, however only portions of each persons reading will be used in the final recording.
Once identified, participants will be contacted with a copy of the story and which pages they will be asked to read.
Christopher Bellis will be coordinating and putting together this project which will premiere on Facebook Live during the second weekend of December. Contact Bellis at innkeeper@cranmoreInn.com if you would like to participate. All recordings will be scheduled before Thanksgiving.
In addition, M&D are asking community members to also send pictures of the Mount Washington Valley area that evoke the spirit of Christmas and "A Christmas Carol" which may be used in the recording as well.
Images may be sent to innkeeper@CranmoreInn.com.
