CONWAY — M&D at the historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse will be celebrating the season with a virtual reading of “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens, on Facebook Live Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3:30 p.m.
The cost is just $9.99 and can include as many members of your household as you have. The link is available at facebook.com/mdplayhouse.
This event features some of your favorite M&D actors as they recount the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, and how these visits transform him into a kinder, gentler man.
“It has been wonderful working with so many talented people to put together a holiday story that will warm your heart,” director Christopher Bellis said. “We wanted to give back to our community and add some Christmas cheer to this holiday season.”
Gather the family and join M&D for this special evening. Featured readers are Christine Thompson, Mark Sickler, Amanda Allard, Marissa Allard, Phil Allard, Rich Russo, Grayson Smith, Joe Borsody, Hannah-Jo Weisberg, Sam Kilbride, Karen Gustafson, Paula Jones, Rob Owens, Jill Reynolds, David Freedman, Michael Murphy and Hillary McAllister.
M&D announced the suspension of its 2020 season in October due to COVID. The playhouse is planning for a reopening in spring 2021 and will announce the season soon.
For more information, go to mdplayhouse.com.
