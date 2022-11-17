CONWAY — M&D Playhouse will be holding auditions for "The Secret Garden," music by Lucy Simon, book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, with stage direction by Mark Sickler, music direction by Laurie Turley and choreography by Chelsea Hupalowsky.

Auditions will be held by appointment only on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. To schedule your appointment, email the stage manager, LJ Rowe at lj.n.buzzy@gmail.com.

