CONWAY — M&D Playhouse will be holding auditions for "The Secret Garden," music by Lucy Simon, book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, with stage direction by Mark Sickler, music direction by Laurie Turley and choreography by Chelsea Hupalowsky.
Auditions will be held by appointment only on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. To schedule your appointment, email the stage manager, LJ Rowe at lj.n.buzzy@gmail.com.
This enchanting classic of children’s literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style. Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing "The Secret Garden's" compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.
Auditioners will be asked to sing a cut of "I Heard Someone Crying" in your own range. When scheduling your audition, you will be sent vocal and instrumental tracks, along with the sheet music. You will also be sent an audition form to complete. M&D also asks that you bring your headshot or a current photo to your appointment.
Those who audition will also be given a simple dance combination as part of the audition so dress for movement, and have appropriate footwear (sneakers or character shoes).
