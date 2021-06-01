CONWAY — Auditions for “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling and directed by Christopher Bellis, will be held Sunday, June 6, from 6:30-9 p.m., and Monday, June 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. Please bring a current head shot or photo with you to leave with the director. The audition will consist of cold readings from the script.
The director will be casting four women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s and two women in their 20s and 30s. A Southern accent is essential, as well as familiarity with the script
Performance dates are Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 5 to Aug. 22.
Feel free to email the director with any question at chrbellis@aol.com.
The beloved story centers on the lives of six women in the fictional Chinquapin, La., beauty shop of Truvy Jones and her eager new assistant, Annelle.
Her friends and clients include the eccentric millionaire Clairee, kindly curmudgeon Ouiser, social leader M’Lynn and her daughter Shelby. Following their stories over several years, the play is built on a framework of love and resilience.
For more information on this audition, the opening of “Xanadu” on July 1, auditions for “Clue” on Stage July 11 and 12, or the 2021 season go to mdplayhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.