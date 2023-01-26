CONWAY — M&D Playhouse will be holding auditions for “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” (“Dangerous Liaisons”), by Christopher Hampton, from the novel by Choderlos de Laclos, on Sunday, Feb. 5, and Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway Village.

“Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” directed by Stacy Sand, is a tale of seduction set in France among aristocrats before the revolution, this is a classic drama for exploring decadent sexuality, morals and manipulation played as the ultimate game, with tragic results. This is the story of two rivals, Valmont and Mertuil, who are frenemies, competing for who can be the most manipulative and conniving with others’ affections. There is also a strong attraction to each other.

