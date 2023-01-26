CONWAY — M&D Playhouse will be holding auditions for “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” (“Dangerous Liaisons”), by Christopher Hampton, from the novel by Choderlos de Laclos, on Sunday, Feb. 5, and Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway Village.
“Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” directed by Stacy Sand, is a tale of seduction set in France among aristocrats before the revolution, this is a classic drama for exploring decadent sexuality, morals and manipulation played as the ultimate game, with tragic results. This is the story of two rivals, Valmont and Mertuil, who are frenemies, competing for who can be the most manipulative and conniving with others’ affections. There is also a strong attraction to each other.
“Decadence, wealth and boredom leads to a sly, sexy and darkly hilarious game of chess, with very real consequences,” said Mark Sickler, M&D Playhouse artistic director. “I’m drawn to this story because it reminds me so much of our current fixation on reality TV and the twisted logic of the insanely wealthy and their need to manipulate those around them.”
Auditions will consist of interactive cold readings from the script, improv activities and some discussion about the sexual intimacy and sensitivity of this play. Actors must feel comfortable with open, honest dialogue in order to present authentic characters and scenes, while remaining respectful of other cast members.
French accents aren’t required. French pronunciation of names and French words will be the exception unless there is a common English pronunciation.
Parts available for actors 16 and up. Those 16 to 17 years olds may audition with parental permission.
Performance dates are two weekends, April 13-23, with showtimes Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 3:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.