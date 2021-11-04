CONWAY — M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse will be holding auditions for "girl," a play about what it means to be a girl in this day and age, on Nov. 14 and 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway.
"girl," written by Megan Mostyn-Brown, is a non-traditional play in that it is constructed of a short scene and two monologues, which, when combined, create a compelling account of the female adolescent experience. The girls in this play show great strength, revealing their vulnerabilities in language that is honest and extremely compelling.
Director Siobhan Stevens is looking for five actors ranging in age from 14 to 35. Interested actors are asked to prepare a two-minute dramatic dialogue. Actors may also be asked to perform a cold reading from the script. All actors 17 and younger will be required to have parent signed waiver to participate in the audition process and the play, if cast.
"girl" is the first show of M&D’s 2022 season and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
The 2021 season closes out with "A Christmas Carol," presented Thursday through Sunday Dec. 2 to 19. Tickets are available for purchase online or by calling the box office at (603) 733-5725.
For more information on "girl" and available parts, go to mdplayhouse.com or email director Stevens at pr@mdplayhouse.com.
