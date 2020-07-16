CONWAY — M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse will be holding auditions for an adult role in "Bakersfield Mist," by Stephen Sachs, as directed by Christopher Bellis, on Sunday, July 19, at 7 p.m., by appointment only, at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
Maude, a 50-something unemployed bartender living in a trailer park, has bought a painting for a few bucks from a thrift store. Despite almost trashing it, she’s now convinced it’s a lost masterpiece by Jackson Pollock worth millions.
But when a world-class art expert flies over from New York and arrives at her trailer home in Bakersfield to authenticate the painting, they have no idea what they are about to discover. A 40+ actor or actress is needed for the role of the art critic.
Inspired by true events, this hilarious and thought-provoking new comedy-drama asks vital questions about what makes art and people truly authentic.
The show will open on Aug. 27, with seven performances running in repertory through Sept. 12.
Email the director at innkeeper@cranmoreinn.com to schedule an appointment or with any questions.
