CONWAY — M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway will be holding auditions for "A Christmas Carol," adapted by Patrick Barlow ("The 39 Steps"), on Sept. 27 and 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Barlow's adaptation takes the classic story and presents it with an hilarious twist. This thrilling adaptation uses only five actors to bring some of Dickens' most beloved characters to life.
From Scrooge and Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, Barlow's "A Christmas Carol" uses nothing more than some simple props, fresh physicality, and the power of imagination to convey this timeless story of redemption. Witness Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation from a stingy miser to a man who generously celebrates the spirit of the season all year long, in this highly theatrical adaptation.
M&D is seeking the following:
Scrooge, male identifying, age 30 or older, the miserly curmudgeon, who through a fantastical journey, finds enlightenment and redemption.
Actors one through four, male or female identifying, any age range. These four versatile performers will play all the other characters in the show. A strong sense of timing, physicality and comedy required.
This is an open call. Come prepared with your resume and headshot, if you have one, otherwise a recent photo. Dress for movement with comfortable clothing and shoes.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. The show will be directed by Melissa O’Neil with performances Dec. 2-19, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the director at theater.mils@gmail.com or go to mdplayhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.