10-25-2022 M&D Mousetrap Rehearsals-Full Cast

From left: Barbara Plonski, Mackenzie Hester, Frank Thompson, Cosette Brochu, Joe Borsody, Craig Holden, Grayson Smith and Rob Clark during a rehearsal for M&D Playhouse's production of Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" on Tuesday. "Mousetrap" opens at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway on Nov. 3. (PAULA JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — M&D Playhouse’s production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” which opens Thursday, Nov. 3, with performances Thursday through Sunday for two weeks at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway, could be the start of a new tradition for the theater company.

Last fall, M&D produced the murder mystery “Clue: On Stage” and next year has another Agatha Christie production on the schedule.

10-25-2022 M&D Mousetrap Rehearsals-Frank and Mackenzie

Frank Thompson and Mackenzie Hester during a rehearsal for M&D Playhouse's production of Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" on Tuesday. "Mousetrap" opens at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway on Nov. 3. (PAULA JONES PHOTO)
10-25-2022 M&D Mousetrap Rehearsals-Rob and Cosette

Rob Clark and Cosette Brochu during a rehearsal for M&D Playhouse's production of Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" on Tuesday. "Mousetrap" opens at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway on Nov. 3. (PAULA JONES PHOTO)
10-25-2022 M&D Mousetrap Rehearsals-Barbara and Craig

Barbara Plonski and Craig Holden during a rehearsal for M&D Playhouse's production of Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" on Tuesday. "Mousetrap" opens at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway on Nov. 3. (PAULA JONES PHOTO)

