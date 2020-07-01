CONWAY — M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse is preparing to reopen on Aug. 6 for a five-week run of several two-person shows, to keep cast sizes small. M&D will only sell 45 of its 139 seats, at about 30 percent capacity, in order to maintain the required distance between parties.
In addition, board members are in the process of planning for other safety measures, including patron, volunteer, cast and staff temperature checking; the use of facial masks and hand sanitizer; redirecting foot traffic within the building and creating alternate cafe locations and service changes.
Should the number of cases of COVID-19 increase drastically in this area or the state in the coming weeks, M&D will rely on Gov. Chris Sununu, local authorities, and/or the M&D board of directors to decide if the organization should proceed with its planned performances. M&D’s main concern will continue to be the health and well being of all who are involved with the organization.
For more information about the scheduled performances, go to mdplayhouse.com or call the box office at (603) 733-5275.
