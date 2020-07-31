CONWAY — M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse announces its current ticketing protocols for its upcoming Summer Slam Series as determined by COVID-19 safety precautions.
Until further notice, all tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets may be purchased online at mdplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at (603) 733-5275. Online sales will end at 7:20 p.m. for evening performances and 3:20 p.m. for matinees.
M&D asks that when choosing seats a block is selected that is appropriate to the number of individuals in the party, as seats have been socially distanced. There will be no walk-up ticket sales at this time.
No ticketing discounts will be available for the remainder of 2020. However, season tickets and gift certificates will still be honored.
Additionally, M&D is requiring all concessions be pre-purchased. A list of available concession items is available on M&D’s website. These items can be purchased at md-playhouse.square.site/s/shop.
The house will not open until 7:15 p.m., unless due to inclement weather. M&D asks that masks be worn at all times when in the building, except when seated for the performance.
Late arrivals will not be accommodated. Patrons are asked to arrive by 7:15 p.m. to provide ample time to be seated and to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. M&D requires that masks be worn at all times.
Anyone that has come in contact with someone with COVID-19 symptoms or are experiencing symptoms themselves are asked to not visit the Playhouse. If a ticket has already been purchased and a patron is experiencing symptoms, M&D will offer a refund.
For more information, contact M&D by email at boxoffice@mdplayhouse.com or by calling (603) 733-5275.
