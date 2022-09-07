Anna Myer

Anna Myer, co-founder artistic director and choreographer of Beheard.world.

TAMWORTH — Beheard.world, one of New England’s premiere performing arts groups that has toured nationally, is teaming up with North Conway’s Jeanne Limmer Dancers to present a new piece called "Suite Talk" on Sunday, Sept. 11, in Tamworth.

The hour-long performance will be hosted by the Public House on 388 Paige Hill Road in Tamworth at 4:30 p.m. Students are free and adults are welcome with a suggested donation of $10. The piece features dance, poetry and music that celebrates our cultural diversity and is followed by a cast and audience talk back.

