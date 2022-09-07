TAMWORTH — Beheard.world, one of New England’s premiere performing arts groups that has toured nationally, is teaming up with North Conway’s Jeanne Limmer Dancers to present a new piece called "Suite Talk" on Sunday, Sept. 11, in Tamworth.
The hour-long performance will be hosted by the Public House on 388 Paige Hill Road in Tamworth at 4:30 p.m. Students are free and adults are welcome with a suggested donation of $10. The piece features dance, poetry and music that celebrates our cultural diversity and is followed by a cast and audience talk back.
Anna Myer, the troupe’s artistic director and choreographer, has had family ties to Carroll County for four generations.
“Although our company is located in Boston, I’ve spent many seasons in Tamworth throughout my life,” said Myer. “I am thrilled to be working with Jeanne Limmer again and adding Tamworth to our touring.
This feature-length piece is rooted in the belief that no cultural, musical or choreographic styles are mutually exclusive and acts as an exploration of the possibilities of what lies beyond racism through hope and connection. The piece demonstrates that social change occurs when many people change themselves by seeing the world through the eyes of “the other.”
The work encourages a spirit of mutual respect and understanding. It shows the connection between vulnerability, overcoming fear and empathy in creating a kind of flow that can coalesce into making personal and, ultimately, societal changes. The work is followed by facilitated discussion.
Myer has an extensive history as an artistic director whose multicultural projects have uniquely blended dance, music, Spoken Word and rap into pieces that have toured across America.
Her career path has included dancing with the Boston Ballet, creating performing arts workshops that give voice to youth and co-founding beheard.world.
She has been an adjunct professor at Emerson College, a featured choreographer through the Boston Foundation’s Live Arts Program, a Massachusetts Cultural Council finalist, a recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Grant and recently completed a fellowship with Stable Ground.
Her work has been lauded by many publications, including The New York Times and the Boston Globe. Since 2007, she has used dance, music and poetry to make work that examines the deeper issues of race.
