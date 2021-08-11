CONWAY — Arts in Motion Theater Co. is proud and honored to announce a “page to stage” writing and live theater project titled "Outside, Inside" slated for August and September.
Using the Caldecott Award winning children’s book, "Outside, Inside," by LeUyen Pham, this creative, theater arts opportunity will allow participants, ages 8-18, to reflect on their journey through the COVID-19 pandemic and use their personal reflections and experiences to create a new and unique performance for the community at large.
In direct conversation with the author, Arts In Motion has been granted express permission to utilize the book as inspiration for participants to create their own production. The book "Outside, Inside" is a beautiful depiction of what occurred during the global pandemic.
Publisher’s Weekly states, “Slowly, deliberately, Pham explores what changed about the world when COVID-19 hit. ... The word virus is not mentioned: it’s not a story that presents the science behind the pandemic. Instead, the Caldecott Honoree offers a record of a period of difficulty, a testimony both to loss experienced and moments of unexpected good.”
If you have a child who is a writer, who wants to create alongside a group of supportive peers, or who wants to be a part of a theater experience from start to finish, this is the opportunity for them.
Directed, facilitated and produced by Aimee Frechette, Glenn Noble, Jacob Dunham, alongside an amazing team of teenage co-directors, this all-inclusive process is not to be missed.
Through facilitated group think sessions, young participants will be asked to take inspiration from the book or their own experiences and collaborate to write scenes, monologues, and stage interpretations of their own creation to share with others.
Even if your child does not want to appear on stage as an actor, this “page to stage” opportunity is open to creative children willing to collaborate, create, and reflect with others to produce a piece that allows our children’s voices to be heard.
Group writing sessions will take place Aug. 12, 17 and 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Conway Public Library in the Ham Community Room.
Participants do not need to commit to the production of the final stage show in order to attend the writing sessions.
After the writing sessions, participants will be offered the opportunity to commit to the production phase of the project which will entail compiling the writings and reflections to create a final show-worthy piece to be performed on Sept. 25, at 2 and 7 p.m. at the historic Majestic Theatre in Conway Village.
Rehearsals for the final production will take place on Sunday mornings throughout August and September following the writing sessions, schedule and location to be determined based on participant availability.
The mission of Arts In Motion is to enrich the culture of community by promoting the arts; providing quality, entertaining theatrical experiences for both audience and participants; welcoming and encouraging participation of all; and allowing for education, personal growth, achievement and enhancement of self-esteem through theater arts in an atmosphere of mutual respect, support, and enjoyment.
The Board of Directors believes that this “page to stage” "Outside, Inside" project embodies the mission of the organization beautifully; noting that any child can participate in any and all aspects of the project. The Board of Directors eagerly awaits the beauty that is sure to surface when we ask young voices to, “speak up and share their thoughts with the world.”
This production has been made possible through a generous donation from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. For more information and to register for this opportunity, go to artsinmotiontheater.com or email info@artsinmotiontheater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.