An Iliad

"An Iliad," by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare, based on Homer's "The Iliad," will be presented by Advice To The Players opening on Aug. 25 in Quimby Park in Sandwich. (COURTESY PHOTO)

SANDWICH — Advice To The Players will be presenting "An Iliad," by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare, based on Homer's "The Iliad," translated by Robert Fagles.

"An Iliad," a modern-day retelling of Homer’s classic, will open Friday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in Quimby Park at 8 Maple St in Sandwich with performances Friday

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.