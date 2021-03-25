SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s own Shakespeare company, is proud to kick off their 2021 season with a virtual performance of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," available online from April 23 to May 2.
For this production, Advice To The Players staged this production to be filmed and presented virtually for the safety of both their actors and audience. The link to watch the performance will be available starting on April 23, Shakespeare’s birthday and audience members can be sent the link by emailing contact@advicetotheplayers.org.
In celebration of Shakespeare’s Birthday, and the release of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," Advice To The Players is hosting its Bard’s birthday campaign. If they can raise $5,000 before the end of May, the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Foundation will award them with a $5,000 matching grant. These funds will allow Advice To The Players to produce our 2021 Summer Season and continue to bring the literary and performing arts to our community.
"A Midsummer Night’s Dream" features everything from fairy mischief, a play within a play and dramatic fights in the name of love. This production will feature returning favorites, including Chris Boldt as Theseus, Ethan Fifield as Nick Bottom and Lucy Randall-Tapply as Puck.
Last season’s director of "Winter’s Tale" and "As You Like It," Maryssa Wanlass graces the stage as Titania, with her husband, Mark Vashro, completing this dynamic fairy duo.
The lover quartet includes four returning artists who among them have a long and rich history with the company: Caitlin Cremins, Alicia Edgar, Rowan Heard, and Julia de Aveliz Rocha. As always, there is a wonderful group of teens and community members completing this cast, such as Tom Hyde and Marion Posner.
Advice To The Players is a unique company of theater professionals, enthusiastic community members and energetic teens that have been performing Shakespeare and offering workshops in the Lakes and White Mountains Regions of New Hampshire since 1999.
Based in Sandwich, Advice To The Players has spent the last 22 years bringing award-winning productions of William Shakespeare’s richly passionate plays to life while introducing new generations to live theater.
