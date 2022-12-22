By Matt Maloney, Tin Mountain Teacher-Naturalist
Conway and the adjoining Saco River Valley are nestled among and near several different types of habitats. We have river floodplains, meadows, deciduous and boreal forests, rocky pine forests, lakes and ponds, cliffs and more, all within our sight.
These habitats harbor different types of food and prey availability for animals and different soil types and micro-climates for plants which in turn are adapted to their home habitats.
Survival is the name of the game, especially in winter when food availability dwindles just as climatic conditions become severe. Plants are stressed for moisture and are at risk of freezing while animals have low food availability at just the time when they have the highest energy needs in order to stay warm. There is a reason, for instance, why most animals delay energy-intensive activities like giving birth, while some creatures like male moose and deer even shed parts of their body … antlers, in order to lesson energy needs. Bears and beaver are great exceptions to this, giving birth in the dead of winter, while great horned owls are nesting by the end of January or February.
Here in the Conway region, we have close proximity to two of the most challenging and also most beautiful habitats for creatures to survive in and for us humans to take inspiration from, the alpine regions of our mountains and the relatively close by Atlantic Ocean.
Towering over the valley in winter is the rugged white dome of Mount Washington, the highest mountain north of North Carolina and east of the Black Hills of South Dakota. Relatively modest by western standards, it 6,288-foot elevation nonetheless is a significant hardship for life.
Trees are not well-adapted to the harsh ice-blasted winds, rime ice from condensation in the frequent cloud cover weighs down and breaks limbs, soils are thin and slow to develop, and the growing season is very short.
As a result, Mount Washington and its fellow Presidential Range peaks are the largest contiguous alpine habitat in the eastern United States. Alpine sedges and grasses and low-growing shrubs and herbaceous flowering plants grow in this harsh zone, many of them also growing otherwise north of the Arctic Circle.
In the winter, Mount Washington presents a severe challenge to survival. Alpine plant life lays low; all plants there are perennials, surviving by clinging to a spot in the frozen soil. Animal life in winter is almost non-existent save for the remarkable fact that some insects survive as larvae within the soil including the endemic White Mountain Fritillary butterfly.
If one were to climb several of the wonderful high mountains just to the east of Mount Washington such as Mount Hight (next to Carte Dome) or Mount Kearsarge, there is a great perspective of the two habitats that we are so lucky to have in our vicinity.
From the lookout platform on Mount Kearsarge, one has a great look at the massive ridges, ravines, buttresses and summit dome of Mount Washington and the snow-swept landscape of its alpine habitat zone above the tree line. If one were to capture the sunrise or sunset, the low-angled sunlight creates an “alpenglow” or brilliant red hue that reflects well off of the icy rocks and rime encrusted soils.
If you’re on Mount Kearsarge at sunrise or any time early on the morning when the sun is relatively low in the east, the other great and vaster habitat to the east comes into view: The ocean. The sun reflects off of the Atlantic Ocean. First to light up are the waters of Casco Bay and its many islands as well as the coast line a bit further east beyond the bay. As the morning moves on a bit, the coastline to the south in the vicinity of Saco Bay (where the Saco River meets the ocean) and Kennebunkport comes into view, as a bluish sheen on the horizon.
Standing in the morning light on the Mount Kearsarge tower overlooking North Conway and the Saco Valley, the curious can ponder the wonder and extreme winter environment of Mount Washington and the powerful Atlantic Ocean extending all the way to Europe and Africa. With thousands of miles of fetch, the mighty Atlantic can harbor 20-, 30-, even 40-foot waves and swells during some of the larger nor’easters that occur with the most frequency in the winter months.
As you look out at that sheet of shining water way on the distant horizon in the morning sun, think about what a different habitat it presents from the relative tranquility of the Saco Valley below. Within that sheet of reflected sunlight though, undeterred by the 30-degree waters of the Gulf of Maine are seals and porpoises feeding and thriving in that habit.
Many waterfowl species, some that have come down from arctic regions, bob and dive in the rough surf, perfectly adapted for life among huge swells, crashing, surf and the never ending winds of the ocean and bays in winter.
Surf scoters, brilliant-colored harlequin Ducks, eiders, wintering loons, red breasted mergansers and longtailed ducks are some of the hardy waterfowl that seeks out the ice free ocean swells in winter. Tin Mountain just took a trip to view overwinter seabirds at Biddeford Pool near Saco Bay and on Jan. 7 goes out with interested folks in search of waterfowl bobbing in the ocean surf or on the calmer bays.
Take a hike this winter up Mount Kearsarge if you can, to take in Mount Washington’s alpine splendor and the sight of the ocean or make a trip to the ocean with friends or Tin Mountain and experience some of the rugged seabirds surviving and thriving in the cold waves. We are lucky to be so close to alpine areas and the ocean here in Conway.
Matt Maloney is a teacher-naturalist at Tin Mountain in Albany. To learn more about Tin Mountain Conservation Center and see a full list of nature programs and naturalist-led field trips, go to tinmountain.org.
