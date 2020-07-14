ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be holding online and in-person nature programs.
“Naturalist Led Hikes in Jackson” will be held on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon in July and August at Tin Mountain Field Station on Tin Mine Road in Jackson.
Enjoy a weekly hike with a Tin Mountain Naturalist at the Jackson Field Station property. Highlights include the summit of Tin Mountain, a tin mine on the property, historic homestead complete with old cellar holes, and mountain pond.
Tin Mountain’s naturalist will explain the historic use of the property, help identify plan species, and point out animal signs. These hikes are a great way to explore the lesser trod trails of the White Mountains and avoid the crowds. Participants of all ages are welcome. Reservations required, please bring and wear a mask when appropriate. Limit 10 participants. The program fee is $5 per person or $20 per family. Members are free.
“Glacial Landforms Field Program” will be held on Wednesday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. Locations will be provided upon registration.
The Mount Washington Valley is a great place to see some of the outwash landforms created by the melting of the continental glacier during the Wisconsin glaciation. Participants will visit and learn how to identify the features of an esker, kettle hole pond and other glacial landforms. There will be an optional roadside visit to nearby kame terrace and delta deposits afterwards as well.
“Umbagog Canoe Trip” will be held on Saturday, July 18, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ply the waters of Lake Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge where loons, bald eagles, osprey and moose abound. Bring binoculars and a hearty lunch. Use your own canoe/kayak or borrow ours. Space is limited and reservations are required by calling (603) 447-6991. The cost is $10 per person.
The online program “Ecology & Moths of the Pine Barrens” will be held on Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m.
Join Jeff Lougee from The Nature Conservancy to learn about some of the more unique moths found in New Hampshire. The Ossipee Pine Barrens is home to nearly two dozen rare and endangered moth species, many of which are restricted to the habitat found in the pine barrens. Online meeting link to come.
The next book for the Environmental Book Group is “The Human Age, the World Shaped By Us,” by Diane Ackerman. It will be discussed on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. Ackerman explores the human capacity for both destruction and invention as we shape the future of the planet Earth.
The book provides a dazzling, inspiring tour through the ways that humans are working with nature to try to save the planet. Winner of the National Outdoor Book Award and the PEN New England Henry David Thoreau Prize. We hope you’ll join us for the discussion of this thought-provoking work.
Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group is sponsored in part by the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.
Sign up at info@tinmountain.org to receive the daily trivia email. The daily email also includes information on the weekly online Nature Programs.
Links to the virtual programs will be posted on tinmountain.org the week of the program. Contact info@tinmountain.org with any questions.
