ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be hosting online nature program.
The Environmental Book Group will be meeting Wednesday, June 3, at 3 p.m.
This month’s selection is the classic “Silent Spring,” by Rachel Carson. The issues that will be covered are sure to be an interesting juxtaposition to some of our current environmental and health issues.
Carson utilized her many sources in federal science and in private research and spent over six years documenting her analysis that humans were misusing powerful, persistent, chemical pesticides before knowing the full extent of their potential harm to the whole biota.
White Birch Books has several copies of the book available, and are offering curbside pickup to those interested. You can also order the book directly from their website.
Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group is sponsored in part by the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation.
The “Wildlife of the White Mountains” nature program will be Thursday, June 4, at 7 p.m.
Wildlife viewing is a favorite activity of White Mountain residents and visitors. This illustrated program features many of our iconic species such as black bear, moose, snowshoe hare, bobcat, and American marten.
Participants will also learn about interesting insects, reptiles, amphibians, and birds that make our mountains their home.
There will be a discussion of trends in wildlife populations such as range expansion and contraction. Tips will be provided on where to see wildlife.
David Govatski retired from the U.S. Forest Service after a 33-year career as a forester and silviculturist.
He has a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management and a certificate of advanced studies in silviculture from the U.S. Forest Service.
Govatski has a keen interest in forest and wildlife conservation and he co-authored “Forests for the People: The Story of the Eastern National Forests.”
His articles and photographs have appeared in several magazines, and he is a frequent guest speaker and trip leader.
The nature program “New Hampshire 4,000ers: Hiking the Paths (slightly) Less Taken” will be Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m.
Not every sojourn into the Whites needs to be along a crowded hiking trail. Join Tin Mountain for an exploration of some of the less traveled trails to some of the most popular 4,000-foot peaks. No hiking boots necessary.
Links to the virtual programs will be posted on tinmountain.org the week of the program. Contact info@tinmountain.org with any questions.
In addition, sign up at info@tinmountain.org to receive a daily trivia email.
The daily email also includes information on the weekly online Nature Programs.
