ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will continue to offer online and field programs throughout July.
The online program “Loons of New Hampshire” will take place on Wednesday, July 8, at 7 p.m.
More than 350 lakes throughout the state are monitored for loons by devoted volunteers. They collect data on number of adult loon, nesting pairs, nesting success and chick survival.
Dana Fox is a longtime volunteer and coordinator with the program. She will share trends they have found over the years and give a glimpse into the state of the state’s loon population.
The Zoom meeting link is zoom.us/j/92740290419. The meeting ID is 927 4029 0419.
The online program “Dragonflies and Damselflies of New Hampshire” will take place on Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m. The link will be available at tinmountain.org.
Dr. Pam Hunt has been interested in birds since the tender age of 12, when an uncle took her to Brigantine National Wildlife Refuge in New Hampshire.
Hunt is currently an avian biologist with N.H. Audubon and coordinator of the New Hampshire Dragonfly Survey. Zoom link to come later.
The “Glacial Landforms” field program will take place on Wednesday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Registration and masks required.
Participants will visit and learn how to identify the features of an esker, kettle hole pond and other glacial landforms.
There will be an optional roadside visit to nearby kame terrace and delta deposits afterwards as well. Register for location.
The Umbagog canoe trip will take place on Saturday, July 18, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration and masks required.
Ply the waters of Lake Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge where loons, bald eagles, and moose abound.
Bring binoculars, lunch and beverage. Use your own canoe/kayak or borrow one from Tin Mountain. Space is limited. The cost is $10 per person.
The online program “Ecology and Moths of the Pine Barrens” will take place on Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. The link will be available at tinmountain.org.
It’s National Moth Week, time to celebrate the beauty, life cycles and habitats of moths. Join Jeff Lougee from The Nature Conservancy to learn about some of the more unique moths found in New Hampshire. Zoom link to come later.
Register for all field programs by calling (603) 4470-6991 or emailing info@tinmountain.org as group sizes are limited. Leave a name, phone number, email and the number of people included in your registration.
Bring and wear a mask when appropriate.
For more information and links to the online programs, go to tinmountain.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.