ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering online and field summer programs.
“Birding in the Mount Washington Valley” will be held on Thursday, June 25, from 8 to 10 a.m. Registration and masks required.
Enjoy a quiet morning walk to enjoy the morning avian chorus. All birding levels welcome. Bring your own binoculars.
The online program “Loons of New Hampshire” will be held on Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. Zoom link will be available on the website.
More than 350 lakes throughout the state are monitored for loons by devoted volunteers. They collect data on number of adult loons, nesting pairs, nesting success, and chick survival. Dana Fox, a longtime volunteer, will give us a glimpse into the state of the state’s loon population.
“Early Morning Canoe Trip” will be on Saturday, June 27, at 7 a.m. Registration and masks required.
Join the staff of Tin Mountain for an early morning exploration of local waters. The cost is $10 per person.
Naturalist-led hikes in Jackson will be Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon in July and August at the Tin Mountain Field Station in Jackson. Registration and masks required
Join the staff of Tin Mountain Conservation Center for weekly hikes at the Jackson Field Station property. Participants of all ages are welcome. Limited to 10 participants. The cost is $5 per person or $20 per family. Members are free.
The online program “Environmental Book Group: Nature’s Best Hope” will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 3 p.m. A Zoom link will be available on the website
“Nature’s Best Hope” shows how homeowners everywhere can turn their yards into conservation corridors that provide wildlife habitats.
Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group is sponsored in part by the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation.
Register for all field programs by calling (603) 447-6991 or email info@tinmountain.org as group sizes are limited. Leave your name, phone number, email and the number of people included in your registration. Bring and wear a mask when appropriate.
Additional information and links to the online programs can be found at tinmountain.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.