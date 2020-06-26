ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center announces the kickoff of the inaugural Tin Mountain Summer Camp Challenge on Monday, June 29.
Tin Mountain is still disappointed that it had to cancel its traditional Tin Mountain summer day and explorer camps, but that doesn’t mean Tin Mountain can’t still share the nature-based learning, and fun associated with its summer camp.
The Summer Camp Challenge is a six-week-long session starting the week of Monday, June 29, and running through the week of Aug. 3.
The challenge, which is specifically designed for the young or the young at heart, is geared toward 5-7 year olds with parents’ help and 8-10 year olds (mostly) independently, but who wouldn’t want to participate.
Every Monday morning for six weeks, Tin Mountain will email you a Camp Challenge video detailing the theme and activities to be completed by the end of the week.
Each week’s Camp Challenge will also include a personalized Tin Mountain “Camp-in-a-Box” container that will include all of the materials, camp items, and nature tools you’ll need to complete the week’s challenge.
Camp-in-a-Box materials will be available for pickup at the Nature Learning Center in Albany and/or the Field Station in Jackson from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning each Monday morning. Anyone who completes five out of the six Camp Challenges receives a classic Tin Mountain Summer Camp shirt.
Participants will search for insects both in and out of the water; make own s’mores in a solar oven; search high and low (mostly low) for wacky worms and more.
Families can register by calling the Tin Mountain office at (603) 447-6991. The cost for the entire six-week program is $50. Scholarship money is available. Don’t forget to indicate your weekly pickup preference location for Camp-in-a-Box materials: either Conway/Albany or Jackson. Supplies are limited. Sign up now.
In the meantime, take a look at the Summer Camp Challenge Promo Video to get your summer started: youtu.be/LLTdxbv2yss.
For more information on all programs, online, in-person and summer programs, go to tinmountain.org.
