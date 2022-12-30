By Matt Maloney, Tin Mountain Teacher Naturalist
As the late fall melds into the dead of winter, snow and ice cover the landscape and nights often drop below zero degrees. Survival for wild creatures can be precarious this time of year.
For our active carnivores, a successful hunt is a life or death proposition. Cold weather and deep snows requires energy and energy is food. Because predators are often on the move in order to find prey, they leave abundant signs and track of their presence in the winter snow.
Keeping an eye out for the signs of these creatures are a great way to find a bit of connection with and more intimate knowledge our local woods and waters which can greatly enhance an outing outside in the snow.
Most predators leave abundant tracks throughout the snow covered winter. One of my favorite bits of evidence to come upon is the signs of sledding otters. Otters are known by many for their habit of sliding down muddy banks or snowy banks into rivers, their chief habitat along with lakes and ponds. However did you know that when there is newly fallen snow otter will slide on their bellies in the middle of the forest, even on level ground, in their journeys between bodies of water? Otters wander further on land than most people know as they seek wider territories to find aquatic creatures to prey upon. As they make their overland forested journey they will occasionally break into an apparently playful slide. The evidence of this can be seen when one wanders off trail in winter and comes upon what looks like a sled track in the forest.
Except this sled track stops and starts at random intervals. Quite a confusing sight if you’ve never encountered this before. Closer inspection will reveal that the perpetrator has left footprints, which may or may not be hard to distinguish depending on snow depth and consistency.
The mystery sledder is indeed the wonderful and sleek otter, our largest aquatic predator in the region. A good set of tracks between sled marks will reveal the webbing pattern of the hind feet in the form of wide gaps between the individual toes pads. Otters typically move in a bounding pattern like other members of the weasel or mustelidae family and this can also be discerned by observing a pattern of offset tracks between the right and left feet. The back feet also land where the front feet had landed prior.
Why and when do otters slide? It seems to be a bit of a mystery. Perhaps for fun? Otters do seem to be playful … or is this just our human perceptions? It’s nice to think of them as playful though. Is their sliding for efficiency of movement and or to conserve energy? Otters are shaped like sleek torpedoes after all, with very short fur. This allows them to be very agile and fast swimmers, all the better to snatch fish under the water. Apparently they are good at torpedoing through the snow as well. If you ever observe a sledding otter consider yourself lucky. Patience is often rewarded with luck though.
That short fur often is often quite shiny when an otter is seen in sunlight and makes for a beautiful sight. Compensating for their short fur length is its thick density with outer guard hairs and softer, denser downier layers underneath for warmth. They also are coated in natural oils that they preen themselves with in order to keep the cold water of winter lakes and rivers from reaching their skin and robbing them of precious body heat. Finally, otters have a thick layer of fat underneath that sleek exterior. They are quite fine swimming in bitter cold water.
If you want to look for evidence of otters in winter a great place to start is along the shorelines of rivers, ponds and lakes. But if you’re willing to wander the woods a bit between close by bodies of water you might be fortunate and come upon tracks or sled marks. Otters stay active even on the coldest days and will leave abundant sign wherever they have a territory. Besides tracks and slide marks they will mark their territory with their scat which is greenish, slimy and usually full of fish scales. They will often leave a stinky musk with their scat, released from a scent gland near their rear quarters.
The key is to find the areas otters are active in and then keep revisiting these areas for more signs. Areas along the Saco River are worth checking out. I have seen a whole family of swimming otters on Little Cherry Pond in Pondicherry Refuge in Jefferson and wonderful sledding tracks in the snow near Ammonoosuc Pond in Crawford Notch (close to the AMC’s Highland Center). The abundant wetlands alongside the Swift River in Albany Intervale near the Kancamagus highway are worth checking out (via various Forest Service Roads or bushwhacking...wait till the wetlands are frozen!) as well as Sawyer Pond. Puddin' Pond, very accessible and just outside of North Conway, and it adjacent wetlands have great potential otter habitat.
Being aware of the presence of other creatures and their pursuit of survival is something that can be rewarding and enlivening for anyone. If we all could understand what it takes for creatures to survive and how well they adapt and persevere to the extremes of winter, we may be just a little more sympathetic to the plight of habitat loss and the survival needs of the many beautiful creatures that so often elude our sight and awareness.
Matt Maloney is a teacher-naturalist at Tin Mountain in Albany. To learn more about Tin Mountain Conservation Center and see a full list of nature programs and naturalist-led field trips, visit tinmountain.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.