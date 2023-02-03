By Matt Maloney, Tin Mountain Teacher-Naturalist
White Mountain winters are typically snowy, with many below-zero nights and days on end that stay well below freezing. Many locals and longtime snow lovers have noticed a general softening of Old Man Winter’s bite over time. Despite the current cold spell, this winter has been particularly warm, with many bouts of rain.
While there is a general consensus among scientists that our planet is warming as part of a changing climate, the particulars of any one winter season can be attributed to complicated chains of events that always start upwind of our nook in the world. Just like water always flows downhill, the air in the Northern Hemisphere flows, too; in this case the flow follows the counterclockwise spin of our planet, traveling from west to east north of the tropics. So we must look to the west to find the origins of our weather here in New Hampshire.
Of course, the origin of any weather system is difficult to determine among the many variables of land and sea temperatures, prevailing winds, humidity, air pressure, and so on. We can all tell, though, that this December and January have been very warm throughout the Northeast. Most of us have also heard about the barrage of storms that have pounded California with rain and mountain snows.
The airflow in the Pacific Ocean affect us in New Hampshire. Our fast-spinning globe is constantly redistributing moisture, air pressure, and temperatures around the planet. Much of our weather takes shape somewhere out in the eastern Pacific. If that airflow in turn travels through northern Canada and Alaska, it can bring extremely cold, dry air down to our neck of the woods. That’s the source of the famous New England winter weather that skiers love.
The polar and southern jet streams, powerful high-altitude winds that are found around 35 degrees latitude and 65 latitude, can help steer and funnel much of this moving air. In the wintertime, the polar jet often comes down from the north and funnels cold air into the northern tier of the United States.
This year, though, the prevailing winds in January were coming directly from California via the Pacific Ocean. Ocean air is much milder than air that comes from the land, especially from the cold tundra of northern Canada. The warm, wet winds that have blown into California hold tremendous moisture, hence the name atmospheric rivers. These winds often get more organized off of the general region of Hawaii so these “rivers” are sometimes known as the Pineapple Express.
The warmest ocean waters on the planet lie in Southeast Asia, in places like the Coral Triangle. This area between the Pacific and Indian oceans is full of some of the most diverse sea life and beautiful coral reefs on the planet. Warm tropical seas transport massive amounts of moisture into the atmosphere through evaporation.
This transfer of heat and energy is picked up by the prevailing winds and flows to the west. If enough moisture is transported to the vicinity of Hawaii or a bit north of it, the moisture can get picked up by a southward-dipping jet stream and brought westward at around 35 degrees at latitude, the latitude of southern California.
For the final step in creating these atmospheric rivers, it seems the band of tropical moisture must pass through a kind of wind buzz saw that narrows it into a fast-moving band of wet, warm air.
To understand how this works, first note that high pressure air pushes outward, driving surrounding air clockwise, whereas low pressure systems flow counterclockwise. When an area of strong high pressure air somewhere off of the coast of Mexico coincides with low pressure systems migrating down from Alaska and the Bering Sea,the tropical air gets funneled and sped up between the two systems into a narrow, powerful spigot that then gushes into California. Indeed this past January, weather maps showed a large, persistent high pressure system off of Baja California that helped direct airflow right into California.
These powerful California storms are full of energy. The evaporation of moist, tropical air releases heat energy into the atmosphere, condensing into copious rain and snow.
As these storms move inland, they often run into colder air in the middle of the country and reform into new storms. Unfortunately, these new storms have been tracking to the west of New England, drawing in more warm air from the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf Stream current in the process. Warm and wet our winter has indeed been.
Looking around us, of course, we mostly pay attention to the results and not the process of all this warm winter weather. Diminished snowpack, open lakes, and bare ski trails were a bane to winter sports around the New Year and MLK holidays.
Unlike the Southern Appalachians, where snow falls but melts consistently, our snow typically builds up with minimal melting. This creates the snowpack that does so much to feed our streams and rivers, and creates our wonderful system of groomed trails.
Warm winters happen — or more commonly, warm months. For the 1980, Olympics in Lake Placid, the year of the famous “Miracle on Ice,” snow had to be trucked in for the first week of many of the snow-based events. One possible question to ask is whether climate change will tip the balance more in favor of these Pacific Ocean atmospheric rivers and a weaker polar jet stream. The effects of climate change on seasonal weather patterns is still being studied and understood. All we know for sure is the weather is never boring, always changing.
Weather can be a joy to understand and follow. This river of air that flows above our heads may often be invisible, but just wait. Rising water vapor in the air cools and clouds form, crystallizing the water into the wonderful shapes and patterns of snowflakes.
I have fond memories of sharing time with kids eyeing the myriad symmetries of individual snowflakes as they slowly parachute to the ground or land on our mittens, gifts from high in the atmosphere that fall and build up on the ground until the landscape is white. It’s hard not to admire the white blanket of a new snowfall squeezed from the heretofore invisible atmosphere.
February is often our snowiest month, when changing weather patterns often tip the scales toward a weather pattern change. I have faith in a cold and snowy February, but we shall see. Don’t forget to get out and look up, and always seek to enjoy every facet of our ever-changing weather.
Matt Maloney is a teacher-naturalist at Tin Mountain in Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.