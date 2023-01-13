By Matt Maloney, Tin Mountain Teacher-Naturalist
The coldest days of the year tend to peak around the second half of January when we get our most consistently cold weather on average, about a month after the winter solstice. Although the sun is at its lowest point in the sky on Dec. 21, the winter solstice, there is a bit of a lag time for the surface of the earth to cool to its full extent in the Northern Hemisphere.
There are many factors involved in when we get our coldest weather of the year, but late January is when the potential for extreme cold is at its greatest.
When we do receive those bitter blasts of cold air and temperatures plummet to 20, 30 or even sometimes 40 below zero there are certain locations that can be consistently found to harbor the coldest regional temperatures and the beauty that can create.
Whether you are a landscape photographer or simply and most importantly a lover of beauty in nature, the coldest mornings of winter house a secret bliss that many miss due to the intimidating thermometer on these coldest of mornings.
Any morning well below zero usually comes on the heels of strong and bitter northwesterly winds a day or two before which usher in arctic air. When the air starts to settle after a weather system passes, a long winter night with still air will cause the cold, heavy air to sink into the lowest spots. If these low spots are surrounded by hills or mountains the air can’t drain away, pushed along by winds, and instead settles down and cools further during the long darkness of a January night.
The coldest spots are generally river valleys and the coldest spots of all are basin shaped valleys almost wholly encircled by mountains.
Why seek out the coldest spots on still, winter mornings? The conditions create unique qualities in the landscape such as the bluest sky you’ll ever see and the sharpest, most radiant orange sun glow reflecting off of early morning snow or ice one can possibly imagine.
Cold air has a very limited capacity to hold water vapor, so cold air is very dry. This low humidity air allows light to travel unimpeded through the atmosphere creating a radiant brilliance unmatched in warmer more moisture laden air. Often times I’ve seen halos of light wrapping around and radiating off of the crowns of trees and shrubs as this brilliant light sits low in the sky on the coldest January mornings.
The coldest mornings of all though feature the added ornament of a below zero frosting of the valleys and riversides. When the coldest, driest air of the year descends and sinks into our basins and riversides on windless evenings, the brave morning venturer is greeted with iced-over tree branches and venting rivers as can only be seen when the dew point is below zero as well as the temperature.
When the air reaches its maximum water holding capacity (100 percent humidity) we say it has reached the dew point, the point at which dew forms on surfaces at a given temperature. Dew points below zero frost are a special treat when seen at sunrise. Very still air and long nights allow for the best and most intricate frost formation and there are few sights that create more awe than the sun’s first rays hitting the unique ice crystals that form at well below zero temps.
Steam or “river smoke” will rise from rivers, drifting above the icy surfaces or pockets of fast moving open water. All this river smoke is actually water vapor of course, a more familiar sight on the first cold mornings of fall when cold air condenses the still warm rising air that comes off of lakes and ponds. The coldest mornings of winter though can create this same effect with the added effect of the sub-zero frost coating everything like glass in the lowest spots of the valleys.
The Saco River valley in the vicinity of West Side Road and immediately along its banks is a great spot to see some of the best sub-zero ice formations here in Conway as well as a bit further downstream in Fryeburg where cold air seems to settle even more. The upper part of the Wildcat River in Jackson alongside the ski trails off of Carter Notch Road is also a cold pocket where cold air sinks and settles on the longest coldest nights.
Skiing is perhaps the nicest way to experience a tranquil below zero morning in a basin or river valley. The constant movement allows the body to stay warm enough, (assuming you’re well bundled up of course). The ski trails alongside the Wildcat are a nice place to brave the cold.
Remember the coldest mornings are also wind free. Wind chill can be brutal while a moving skier or snowshoer can stay warm even in well below zero temps when there is no breeze to speak of.
My fondest memories of cold mornings where the temperatures have bottomed out have occurred in the large basin on the west side of Mount Washington where the Bretton Woods ski trails lie within the National Forest lands. The upper most section of the Ammonoosuc River and feeder streams such as Crawford and Sebosis Brooks often steam with cold, vaporized water and the brilliance of the light on the snowcapped balsams makes a below zero morning so memorable and enthralling there.
Take time to see our landscape in all its moods and dresses. Each season and weather phenomena creates a new beauty within the landscape. Some phenomena of nature are particularly memorable though, such has a tranquil below zero winter morning with the crystal shrouded boughs of trees reflecting the red light of early morning. You might even hear the various jingles of different overwintering finches and the soothing “fee-bee” of a hearty chickadee braving the cold, still air.
Matt Maloney is a teacher-naturalist at Tin Mountain in Albany. To learn more about Tin Mountain Conservation Center and see a full list of nature programs and naturalist-led field trips, visit tinmountain.org.
