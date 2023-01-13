Winter Scene

One the coldest, driest air of the year, morning adventurers are greeted with iced-over tree branches and venting rivers. (COURTESY PHOTO)

By Matt Maloney, Tin Mountain Teacher-Naturalist

The coldest days of the year tend to peak around the second half of January when we get our most consistently cold weather on average, about a month after the winter solstice. Although the sun is at its lowest point in the sky on Dec. 21, the winter solstice, there is a bit of a lag time for the surface of the earth to cool to its full extent in the Northern Hemisphere.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.